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29.10.2026 16:45:00
EQT and Range Resources Are Merging: Is It Time to Buy the New U.S. Natural Gas Titan?
In a huge merger in the natural gas space, EQT (NYSE: EQT) will combine with Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) to form the largest natural gas company in the U.S. with a combined enterprise value exceeding $50 billion. With natural gas demand booming and the added scale of the combined company, now looks like a good time to buy the natural gas stocks, as they are set to merge.
Under the agreement, EQT will acquire Range Resources in an all-stock deal valued at around $13 billion. Range shareholders will receive 0.987 EQT shares and own roughly 27% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. The deal must still be approved by shareholders of both companies and pass regulatory approval.
Let's look at why this deal should be a win for shareholders of both natural gas stocks.
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