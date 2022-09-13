Goldpreis
|
13.09.2022 12:46:00
Equinox Gold resumes operations at Los Filos
Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX, NYSE-A: EQX) has resumed operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico, which were halted last week as the result of a blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community.The company said that following an initial meeting with local leaders, obstructions to supply and transport to and from the mine ended. Operations resumed on September 10.The Vancouver-based miner noted it would continue to engage with Mezcala and other community representatives to strengthen relationships and foster long-term, stable operations at Los Filos has been frequently hit by community and union protests over the past two years, including a two-month long blockade by members of the Carrizalillo community, which affected the company’s 2020 production and cost guidance.There are three ejidos, or areas of communal land used for agriculture, associated with the Los Filos property. This is the first time the Mezcala ejido has blocked access to and from the site.Last year, troubles were caused mostly by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community demanding higher payments from Equinox.The Los Filos complex began commercial production in 2008. The operation consists of two large open pits (Los Filos and Bermejal) and one underground mine. This year the mine is expected to produce between 155,000 and 170,000 ounces of gold, accounting for 37% of Equinox Gold’s mining net asset value and 28% of its 2022 production estimate.Equinox Gold also has mining assets in the US, Brazil and Canada.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 702,58
|-22,18
|-1,29
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX schließt deutlich im Minus -- DAX fällt zu Handelsende kräftig -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel weit hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.