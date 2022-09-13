Equinox Gold resumes operations at Los Filos

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX, NYSE-A: EQX) has resumed operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico, which were halted last week as the result of a blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community.The company said that following an initial meeting with local leaders, obstructions to supply and transport to and from the mine ended. Operations resumed on September 10.The Vancouver-based miner noted it would continue to engage with Mezcala and other community representatives to strengthen relationships and foster long-term, stable operations at Los Filos has been frequently hit by community and union protests over the past two years, including a two-month long blockade by members of the Carrizalillo community, which affected the company’s 2020 production and cost guidance.There are three ejidos, or areas of communal land used for agriculture, associated with the Los Filos property. This is the first time the Mezcala ejido has blocked access to and from the site.Last year, troubles were caused mostly by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community demanding higher payments from Equinox.The Los Filos complex began commercial production in 2008. The operation consists of two large open pits (Los Filos and Bermejal) and one underground mine. This year the mine is expected to produce between 155,000 and 170,000 ounces of gold, accounting for 37% of Equinox Gold’s mining net asset value and 28% of its 2022 production estimate.Equinox Gold also has mining assets in the US, Brazil and Canada.