Equinox Gold sells $51 million stake in Solaris Resources, stock rises
Equinox Gold (TSX, NYSE: EQX) announced on Tuesday that it has sold 11 million common shares of Solaris Resources (TSX: SLS) for C$70.4 million ($51.6m), decreasing its ownership to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares.Prior to the transaction, Equinox Gold owned 15,545,487 common shares of Solaris and warrants entitling Equinox to purchase 7,500,000 common shares of Solaris representing approximately 17.88% of Solaris on a partially diluted basis.Equinox Gold has also ceased to be a “reporting insider” as defined in National Instrument 55-104 – Insider Reporting Requirements.Solaris Resources’ flagship asset is its Warintza copper-gold project in Ecuador. It also has projects in Peru and Chile and a holds 60% ownership in the development-stage La Verde copper project in Mexico in a JV with Teck Resources holding 40%.Equinox has seven operating gold mines in the US, Mexico and Brazil and a multi-million ounce growth project, Greenstone, in Ontario, Canada. In the statement, Equinox said it remains a supportive shareholder of Solaris and does not currently plan to make any additional changes to its interest, and that it has agreed not to sell any of its remaining Solaris securities for 120 days.Midday Wednesday, Equinox Gold’s stock was up 5.6% in Toronto, while Solaris was down 2.8%.
