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17.07.2026 23:02:01
ETFs Offer an Easier Way to Hold Physical Metal. Is Buying Gold or Silver the Better Bet in 2026?
Factual differences in volatility and metal focus define the comparison between SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) and ABDRN Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:SIVR), which cater to distinct precious metal strategies.Investors often turn to precious metals as hedges against inflation or currency devaluation. This analysis compares the primary vehicles for gold and silver exposure, examining how GLD and SIVR differ in costs, historical price volatility, and liquidity for those seeking to diversify beyond traditional equities and bonds.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 010,56
|37,58
|0,95
|Silberpreis
|56,01
|0,48
|0,86
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