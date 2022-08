Europe's Heat Wave Could Crimp the Olive Oil Supply

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a pressing matter: a chef's salad of European crises is about to send the price of oil skyrocketing once more. Olive oil, that is.Olive crops are getting scorched in the continent's unrelenting heat wave, particularly in Spain, the world's largest olive oil producer. Either prepare to cut back on pasta Aglio e Olio or steel your stomach for –blech – grapeseed oil alternatives, because every home cook's favorite fatty liquid is about to get a lot more expensive.