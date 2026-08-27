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27.08.2026 11:15:00
Even Elon Musk Now Admits Natural Gas Isn't Going Away. Here's What That Means for Nuclear Energy Stocks, Including NuScale Power and Oklo
Space Exploration Technologies CEO Elon Musk has long been known for his war on carbon emissions. In a 2006 blog post for Tesla, he laid out his ultimate aim: "[T]he overarching purpose of Tesla Motors (and the reason I am funding the company) is to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy toward a solar electric economy, which I believe to be the primary, but not exclusive, sustainable solution." In a 2016 blog post, Musk went even further:By definition, we must at some point achieve a sustainable energy economy, or we will run out of fossil fuels to burn and civilization will collapse. Given that we must get off fossil fuels anyway and that virtually all scientists agree that dramatically increasing atmospheric and oceanic carbon levels is insane, the faster we achieve sustainability, the better. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
|2,92
|0,01
|0,41
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