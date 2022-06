ExxonMobil Sees a $4 Trillion Opportunity to Make Oil Cleaner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) doesn't believe fossil fuels will become extinct. It sees oil and gas playing a vital role in fueling the economy in the future, even as the adoption of cleaner alternatives accelerates. That's partly due to their lower relative costs and the huge technological leaps needed before replacement fuels like green hydrogen become commercially viable.Another reason Exxon sees a future for fossil fuels is that it can lower its carbon emissions profile through carbon capture and storage. The oil giant foresees a $4 trillion market opportunity by 2050 for cleaning up the oil patch. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading