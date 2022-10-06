06.10.2022 14:30:00

ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) expects to post strong results for the third quarter. The oil giant recently gave investors a preliminary glimpse into those numbers. While the recent slump in oil prices will see its profits decline from its blowout second-quarter results, the company still expects to produce gushing profits. Exxon's ability to produce strong profits amid a slide in oil prices is great news for investors. Meanwhile, with the prospects for crude oil growing brighter following OPEC's recent announcement, the oil stock could have more upside ahead.Exxon recently revealed its preliminary third-quarter results. The oil giant sees its earnings coming in at around $11 billion before any asset-impairment charges. While that's down sharply from the $17.9 billion earnings gusher it posted in the second quarter, it's well ahead of the $6.8 billion it earned in last-year's third quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 94,69 -0,23 -0,24
Ölpreis (WTI) 88,69 -0,27 -0,30

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX volatil -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie herum. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen