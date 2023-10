ExxonMobil's Profits Should See a $1 Billion Oil-Fueled Boost. Time to Buy?

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently provided investors an early look into its upcoming third-quarter earnings report. The oil giant revealed that higher oil prices should boost its upstream earnings by $900 million to $1.3 billion in the third quarter. That should give the oil company the fuel to post strong results for the period.Here's a look at Exxon's preliminary results and whether they signal that now's a good time to buy the oil giant. If you're interested in investing in ExxonMobil, check out this primer on how to get started.Exxon expects its third-quarter operating profit to be between $8.3 billion and $11.4 billion. That compares to the current analysts' consensus estimate that Exxon will earn $9.2 billion in the quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel