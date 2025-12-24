Goldpreis

Farage criticised for £400,000 job promoting physical gold as pension investment

Exclusive: Reform leader promotes Direct Bullion – but experts say commodity is not for everyday investorsNigel Farage has been criticised over his £400,000-a-year second job promoting the idea that people should buy physical gold and put it into their pension pots.Farage is paid more than four times his MPs’ salary for the four-hour-a-month job at Direct Bullion, where he has featured in Facebook and YouTube videos. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
