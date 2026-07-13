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13.07.2026 11:00:43
First the £10 pint, now the £6.50 flat white: coffee industry faces inflationary pressures
From harvests dampened by El Niño to wage and tax rises, getting coffee beans from crop to cup costs more than everDrinkers across the UK were shocked when a pint in some London bars hit £10, and now a cup of coffee is facing a similar inflationary rate. Some baristas are now charging £6.50 for a flat white.Higher energy bills, inflated by the war in the Middle East, as well as government policies which have increased tax and wages, are filtering through into coffee prices, experts said. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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