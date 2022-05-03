Weizenpreis
Food for Thought: Considering Wheat and Fertilizer Investments
The years since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rollercoaster for markets, but there are some markets that have performed relatively predictably throughout it all. Grain and fertilizer assets, in particular, seemed unmoving in the early days of the pandemic, but then began a marked rise over the last few years that continues to this day. It may seem counterintuitive to buy in now, with prices at all-time highs, but there's little indication that they'll trend downwards anytime in the near future. Now might just be the perfect time to get into the market before the spring planting season gets fully underway in the northern hemisphere.Image source: Getty ImagesThe attempted blitzkrieg by Russia that stalled out as it attempted to seize Ukraine drove an immediate spike in agricultural products, especially wheat and fertilizers. The two nations export almost a third of the world's wheat supply. The ongoing conflict left harvested winter crops on docks with no clear method of export, and the spring planting season in question.Continue reading
