|
27.01.2026 12:05:00
Forget AI Stocks: This Copper Miner Could Be the Hidden AI Winner
Many investors are so focused on the technology stocks that support artificial intelligence (AI) that they overlook the supply chain that allows AI to exist. Yes, Nvidia is an exciting chipmaker, and companies like SoundHound make exciting products powered by AI. But none of that would be possible without something as simple as the industrial metal copper. That's why investors might want to examine miner Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO).Southern Copper is a copper miner, as noted. But it is important to understand what it means to be a miner. A location must contain valuable minerals; approval to develop a mine must be obtained; the mine must be built and operated; and the location must be returned to its natural state when the mine is depleted. It is a time-consuming and highly capital-intensive process.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|12 980,00
|-215,00
|-1,63
