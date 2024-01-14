Kaffeepreis
14.01.2024 16:50:00
Forget Dutch Bros: Buy This Magnificent Coffee Stock Instead
As a business that had its initial public offering just over two years ago, and one that's fully focused on growth above anything else, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is certainly catching the attention of investors. Their hope is that as it rapidly expands the number of coffee shops it operates, its sales will climb, and shareholders will achieve massive gains.But if you're looking to add Dutch Bros to your portfolio, it might be best to forget about it. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is a magnificent coffee stock to consider instead.Dutch Bros currently has 831 stores nationwide. Management plans to have 4,000 locations open in 10 to 15 years. This targeted fivefold expansion is what draws investors to the stock. However, it means the company isn't necessarily sound from a financial perspective.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
