|
26.01.2026 19:54:37
Forget Gold At Over $5,000 Per Ounce: These 2 Precious Metals Plays Are a Much Smarter Move for Investors
Gold prices are at record highs after crossing $5,000 per ounce. The precious metal's price tends to rise along with market uncertainty, global tensions and a weakening dollar. However, the volatility of gold prices makes it a risky investment.Instead of investing directly in gold or buying shares of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the spot price of gold, mining stocks Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) are well-positioned to keep delivering strong returns, even if the price of the precious metal falls. Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold miner by market cap, is raking in record profits while reducing its long-term debt. Agnico Eagle Mines, the No. 2 gold mining company by market cap, is seeing a strong bump in profitability and has also considerably trimmed its long-term debt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 044,77
|61,88
|1,24
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.