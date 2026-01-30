|
Forget Intel: This AI Chip Kingpin Is the Real Way to Ride the Generative AI Gold Rush
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the hottest semiconductor stocks on the market over the past six months, rising an incredible 135% during this period and crushing the 47% gains registered by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. The stock's rise is the result of improving investor confidence, stemming from Chipzilla's technological progress, its cost-optimization efforts that are boosting the bottom line, and a solid balance sheet bolstered by investments from the U.S. government, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and SoftBank.However, Intel's latest results make it clear that it still has some way to go before it can capitalize on the secular growth of the semiconductor market.Image source: IntelContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
