Goldpreis

4 865,35
USD
-514,81
-9,57 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
30.01.2026 16:45:00

Forget Intel: This AI Chip Kingpin Is the Real Way to Ride the Generative AI Gold Rush

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the hottest semiconductor stocks on the market over the past six months, rising an incredible 135% during this period and crushing the 47% gains registered by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. The stock's rise is the result of improving investor confidence, stemming from Chipzilla's technological progress, its cost-optimization efforts that are boosting the bottom line, and a solid balance sheet bolstered by investments from the U.S. government, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and SoftBank.However, Intel's latest results make it clear that it still has some way to go before it can capitalize on the secular growth of the semiconductor market.Image source: IntelContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 865,35 -514,81 -9,57

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:47 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
19:43 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen