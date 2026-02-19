|
19.02.2026 13:10:00
Forget Ozempic: This Obesity‑Drug Giant Is Grabbing the Biggest Slice of the GLP‑1 Gold Rush
Everyone has been talking about Ozempic in recent years. You may have seen the name in the news or even know someone who is taking this blockbuster drug. Though Ozempic, made by Novo Nordisk, is approved for type 2 diabetes, the drug has also been prescribed for weight loss. It's part of the popular GLP-1 class of drugs.Novo was first to market with a GLP-1 drug in 2017 and maintained leadership for a while. But that has changed over the past year, as another player roared into the top spot. So, as an investor, if you're looking for a GLP-1 winner, you may want to forget Ozempic. The following obesity-drug giant is grabbing the biggest slice of this gold rush.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
