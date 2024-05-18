Kaffeepreis
Forget Starbucks: Buy Stock in This Growing Coffee Chain With a Fanatical Customer Base Instead
It has been a rough year for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). The international coffee chain's stock is down around 20% year to date after posting weak traffic numbers and revenue growth for the first quarter. CEO Howard Schultz is giving confusing advice to the management team on LinkedIn, and the Chinese market is proving highly competitive as cheap coffee shops flood the market.Right now, Starbucks is an uncertain story facing major headwinds. The same can't be said for the up-and-coming coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). Shares are up nearly 20% this year after putting up great volume growth, profit margins, and unit count growth. Its brand is becoming more popular as management hopes to spread from its Northwest roots to other markets in the U.S.Between these two coffee specialists, here's why you should consider buying Dutch Bros over Starbucks for your portfolio right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
