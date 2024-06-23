Kaffeepreis
23.06.2024 11:45:00
Forget Starbucks. Is Dutch Bros. the New Coffee Stock to Own?
As shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have struggled, trading down over 20% over the past year, a new coffee leader has started to emerge in Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), which is trading up over 35% in the past year.Let's take a closer look at Dutch Bros and why its performance has been diverging from that of its rival Starbucks.I got to experience Dutch Bros for the first time on a recent trip to Oregon, where the company was founded. When you visit one of its legacy concepts, the first thing you notice is how small the locations are. These legacy stores are only about 500 square feet and have two drive-thru lanes on each side. You wait in your car as your drink is made. Newer concepts are a little bigger at between 800 square feet to 1,000 square feet, with multiple drive-thru lanes served by one window and a walk-up window. The company also has a few larger endcap configurations that are about 1,200 square feet and may include a lobby but no seating.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
