Forget Starbucks, This Expanding Coffee Chain Continues Rocketing Toward Profitability With a Community All Its Own

It might be hard to forget a coffee chain as ubiquitous as Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) -- which seemingly sits on every third corner you pass -- but there are some good reasons to look into its smaller competitors, too.One up-and-comer now is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain aims to stand out with its blend of customer friendliness, distinctive drinks, and fast growth.After sliding from its initial public offering price in 2021, the stock has staged a partial rebound. Can Dutch Bros keep up its recent momentum?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel