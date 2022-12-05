Fortuna provides updated resource for Sunbird deposit at Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Drilling by Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) at its Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire continues to reveal more exploration upside, with the company announcing on Monday a new resource for the Sunbird deposit as well as the discovery of two regional prospects.Following the release of the initial Sunbird mineral resource earlier this year, exploration drilling has since resulted in an upgraded resource estimate, including the deposit’s first indicated resource totalling 3.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.74 g/t gold containing 279,000 ounces, and an inferred resource of 4.2 million tonnes at 3.74 g/t gold containing 506,000 ounces.The Séguéla gold project currently consists of the resource-defined, near-surface Antenna, Koula, Agouti, Boulder and Ancien orogenic lode-style deposits. Within a total land package of 62,000 hectares, there are an additional 22 highly prospective targets identified.The new resource estimation is in addition to Séguéla’s current mineral reserves of 12.1 milllion tonnes averaging 2.80 g/t gold containing 1.09 million ounces.This upgraded mineral resource estimate incorporates an additional 41 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes totalling 14,520 metres to the initial inferred mineral resource, all of which were drilled by Fortuna this year.Drilling further down-dip and along strike at Sunbird continued to intersect high-grade mineralization beyond the previously reported intersections, extending the drill-defined mineralization associated with the central high-grade core a further 150 metres down to approximately 400 metres below surface, the company said. Recent drilling has also shown that the two main high-grade ore shoots, which previously were modelled as separate shoots, are part of a continuous lode with a strike length of at least 700 metres, further reinforcing the potential for underground mining at Sunbird. “Ongoing extension drilling at Sunbird continues to expand the mineralized footprint, extending the southern high-grade shoot a further 75 metres along strike, with drill hole SGDD109 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 9.1 metres and drill hole SGDD110 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 7 metres, said SVP of exploration Paul Weedon in a news release. “Additionally, drilling has also confirmed the continuity of mineralization between the central and southern high-grade shoots, with intersections such as drill hole SGDD106 intersecting 6.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 metres.”Drilling will continue throughout the current quarter to test the projected extensions at depth, with infill drilling to reduce drill hole spacing to further improve resource confidence planned for the first quarter of 2023.Reconnaissance reverse circulation drilling near the Séguéla processing plant has resulted in the discovery of two new prosects at Barana and Badior, in addition to the high-grade results from Kestrel. Given the encouraging intersections, follow-up drilling is also expected in these areas beginning in early 2023.In September 2021, Fortuna made the decision to proceed with the construction of an open-pit gold mine at Séguéla. Long lead items have been procured and the development teams are commencing work on the ground.Once completed, Séguéla will become the company’s fifth mine, with the first gold pour projected by mid-2023. The initial six years are expected to report 133,000 ounces of gold production annually.