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22.09.2026 13:10:00

Freeport-McMoRan's Low-Cost Secret to Take Advantage of Record Copper Prices

With the price of copper continuing to trade near record highs, the question turns to which copper miners are best placed to take advantage of it. One answer is Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), and based on recent developments, the case for the stock is getting stronger. Here's why.

The narrative around the company and copper miners in general centers on the demand side. That's understandable given the crucial role of industrial metals in supporting the electrification-of-everything megatrend, which includes renewable energy, electric vehicles, AI data centers, industrial automation, and the power grid and transmission networks that enable their growth.

The demand-side story is exciting, but as ever with commodities, it's important to consider the supply side, and the good news is that the investment case for copper and Freeport-McMoRan stock only gets stronger when you do.

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