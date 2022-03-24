From milk to shoes, these are the everyday items hit by soaring UK prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As households face the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s, five images show the scale of the cost of living crisisSunak’s spring statement: what it means for youCalculator: how will your income change?Living standards in Britain are expected to fall at the fastest annual rate since the 1950s, as the war in Ukraine adds to soaring inflation caused by Covid, driving up energy prices and the cost of a weekly shop.Official figures show inflation rose to 6.2% in February, and is forecast to peak close to 9% this year. The Office for National Statistics has this week released charts for February amid year-on-year increases for many items. Continue reading...