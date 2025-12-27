Goldpreis

27.12.2025 21:15:00

From Power Grids to Data Centers: The Overlooked Winners in the AI Gold Rush

The AI revolution is driving nearly insatiable demand for hardware like high-performance GPUs, CPUs, networking equipment, and storage. Demand for this hardware is so strong that AI companies are buying Nvidia's GPUs and memory chips from Micron hand over fist. As a result, the share prices of AI hardware companies have skyrocketed in recent years. However, hardware is only part of the estimated $5.2 trillion in capital spending McKinsey sees on AI infrastructure through 2030. Companies will also need to invest heavily in developing the physical data center shells, power grids, and electricity-generating capacity to support the AI boom. Here's a look at some of the overlooked pick-and-shovel plays that are crucial to the AI gold rush. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
