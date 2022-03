Fuel retailers defend high costs at UK pumps after drop in oil prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

AA accused retailers of dragging feet on passing on reduction to drivers, as petrol and diesel hit record highsFuel retailers have dismissed accusations that they have been slow to reduce prices at the pump to reflect a recent fall in their own wholesale costs, as petrol and diesel hit new records on UK forecourts.The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is under pressure to cut fuel duty during his spring statement on Wednesday, at which the rising cost of living is likely to take centre stage. Continue reading...