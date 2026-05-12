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12.05.2026 05:15:00
Fuel Shortages Could Hit This Summer and Oil Execs Say Recovery Is Months Away. 3 Stocks to Own While It Lasts.
The world is still highly reliant on oil and natural gas despite the global effort to go green. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has left the world short 1 billion barrels of oil, according to Shell (NYSE: SHEL) CEO Wael Sawan. And the CEO believes a recovery will take months. Both estimates are backed by other industry executives. High energy prices look set to stay for a while. And, if the conflict drags on, it could get worse. This trio of energy stocks could benefit from the global fuel shortages.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|105,97
|0,25
|0,24
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,25
|0,23
|0,23