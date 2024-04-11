Goldpreis
|
11.04.2024 15:32:27
G Mining’s Brazil gold mine nears completion, on track for production in H2
G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) reiterated on Thursday that its Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil is still on track and on budget for commercial production for the second half this year.Construction of the gold operation in Pará state, which began in fall of 2022, is currently at 89% completion, according to G Mining, with detailed engineering and procurement done and infrastructures commissioned. The remaining construction is focused on areas related to the mine’s processing plant.The overall project itself is 87%, trending on time for commercial production in H2 2024 as the company had previously targeted.Tocantinzinho is host to an open-pit gold deposit located on underexplored land covering nearly 1,000 sq. km. The property has direct access via 103 km of all-weather roads starting from the national highway, the BR-163, that links the industries in southern Brazil to the city of Belem in the north.To date, G Mining has spent $433 million on the project and committed a further $16 million in expenditures. The total spending commitment of $449 million represents about 98% of the project total, and is tracking in line with the project’s feasibility study (FS).According to the FS report from 2021, the Tocantinzinho gold project has an initial capital cost of $427 million and a life of mine sustaining capital of $71 million. Its after-tax net present value is pegged at $622 million (at 5% discount), with an internal rate of return of 24.2%.Over a mine life of 10.5 years, Tocantinzinho is expected to produce 1.83 million oz. of gold, averaging 175,000 oz. per year. Over the first five years, annual gold production is expected to reach 196,000 oz. The next step towards production will be the plant commissioning activities, which are expected this month starting with primary crusher and ore reclaim system. Commercial production will then follow in the second half.Shares of G Mining Ventures were up 0.9% at C$2.20 apiece in Toronto at market open, near the midpoint of its 52-week range of C$2.13-C$2.34. The company’s market capitalization is C$984.6 million ($720m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 342,65
|-30,94
|-1,30
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.