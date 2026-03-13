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13.03.2026 02:15:00
G7 Talks, Strategic Reserves, and Oil: My Prediction for the Next Catalyst for Markets
When seemingly good news is greeted as negative news on Wall Street, you need to start worrying. That's exactly what happened when countries around the world agreed to release oil from their strategic reserves to quell concerns in the oil market. The decision ultimately resulted in higher oil prices. Here's the next big catalyst I see, and there's no way to avoid it.Consumers see high oil prices very quickly in the form of higher gas prices. However, those prices aren't reflected in the inflation data being released right now because it's backward-looking. Inflation came in as expected in February, but when the March data is released, the rate of inflation is likely to push higher due to the spike in oil prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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