Silberpreis
|
28.04.2022 15:05:00
Gatos Silver halts operations as Mexican regulator pulls permit
Shares in Gatos Silver (NYSE, TSX: GATO) fell as much as 7% mid-morning on Thursday in New York on the news that the company had to halt operations at its 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos silver mine in Mexico, following the suspension of its explosive and blasting permit.Mexico’s Ministry of Defense temporarily froze the Denver, Colorado-based miner’s permit last week, the company said, following a blasting incident during underground development activities where two blasts were detonated prematurely.Gatos said the processing plant had continued to operate normally, but it would be shut down Thursday for scheduled maintenance.The company expects the permit will be reinstated shortly and said it does not expect any material impact to current production plans or annual guidance.Gatos Silver said earlier this month that production of the grey metal hit a record 2.39 million ounces during the first quarter of 2022, a 58% increase over Q1 2021. The company attributed the production increase primarily to significantly better silver grades, in addition to higher plant throughput and improved recoveries.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|22,77
|-0,66
|-2,80
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.