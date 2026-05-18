|
18.05.2026 14:13:52
Ghana seeks to buy 30% of gold from miners to boost reserves
GHANA has raised the share of annual gold output that large-scale miners must sell to the central bank to 30%, up from 20%, though miners say key commercial terms remain unresolved.Paul Bleboo, head of the Bank of Ghana’s Gold Management programme, told Reuters on that the entire 30% quota should be delivered in doré form. Last year, industrial miners delivered roughly 10 tons against declared production of about 100 tons — around 10% against a 20% commitment, he said.Ghana is Africa’s top gold producer.The government revamped its bullion purchase programme in February, targeting reserves of up to 157 tons, equivalent to 15 months of import cover, by 2028. Ghana launched the programme in 2022, later formalising a 20% supply agreement with miners through the Ghana Chamber of Mines.Gold reserves reached 19.2 tons in February, said Reuters citing Bank of Ghana data, helping stabilise the cedi and rebuild external buffers as the economy recovers from its worst crisis in a generation.Central banks globally are increasing bullion holdings as soaring prices enhance its appeal as a reserve asset, said the newswire.The central bank wants state gold trader GoldBod to act as a gatekeeper through which all exports must pass. Bleboo said a proposed discount of under 1% on industrial gold purchases was necessary to cover refining, freight and purity costs, and should be regarded as the price of reserve accumulation.The bank posted an operating loss of about GHS15.6bn ($1.37bn) in 2025, partly reflecting costs tied to the gold purchase programme.But Ghana Chamber of Mines CEO Kenneth Ashigbey said pricing and discount discussions were “not straightforward” and no agreement had been reached.A mining executive said companies opposed volume-based discounts and zero valuation for by-products such as silver, and proposed a gradual ramp-up from the existing 20% level.The post Ghana seeks to buy 30% of gold from miners to boost reserves appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 542,59
|2,51
|0,06
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich etwas fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag ohne große Impulse. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich aufwärts. Die Wall Street steckt Verluste ein. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenstart schwächer.