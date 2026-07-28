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28.07.2026 21:43:01
GLD vs SLVP: Should You Invest in Gold Bullion or Silver Mining Stocks in 2026?
Choosing between SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) depends on whether an investor wants the price stability of physical gold or the leveraged volatility of silver mining stocks.While both funds offer exposure to the precious metals market, they do so through entirely different mechanisms. Investors might use GLD as a hedge against inflation or currency devaluation, whereas SLVP provides a way to bet on the industrial and investment demand for silver through the companies that extract it.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on July 27.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 041,26
|12,50
|0,31
|Silberpreis
|57,89
|0,72
|1,26
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