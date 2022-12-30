Global Battery Metals to discontinue nickel-copper exploration in Michigan

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Global Battery Metals (TSXV: GBML) announced that it will discontinue nickel-copper exploration activities at Sawyer Camp in Michigan, USA.“Our exploration activities at Sawyer Camp have not generated enough encouragement to justify continued allocation of budget and effort,” Michael Murphy, president and CEO of GBML, said in a media statement.Since 2020, the Vancouver-based miner has been engaged in assessing Ni-Cu-PGM targets potentially related to the Mid-Continent Rift in Michigan. According to the company, these targets occur in Pre-Cambrian basement rocks situated below glacial and Paleozoic cover rocks.Exploration work has been focused on mafic to ultramafic intrusions potentially analogous to those hosting the deposit at the Eagle Ni-Cu-PGE mine located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and operated by Lundin Mining.The Sawyer Camp property, which is comprised of both Michigan state and private mineral rights, was explored over the past several years and GBML has completed two 300 m scout drill holes and a borehole/surface electromagnetic survey.“While the scout holes confirmed the targeted aeromagnetic anomaly was caused by an ultramafic intrusion, no significant sulphide mineralization was encountered in the drilling,” the release states. “Results from the EM survey show no conductors suggestive of being related to Ni-Cu sulphides were detected over the two main magnetic anomalies. Given these results, GBML has advised the optionor of its termination of the option to lease agreement relative to the Sawyer Camp.”Murphy noted that, given these results, the company will focus on advancing its core lithium assets – the NW Leinster project in Ireland and the Lithium King project in Utah.