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26.05.2026 03:15:00
Global Oil Inventories Are at an 11-Year Low and Getting Worse. Here's Where Investors Should Look Now.
The global oil market is a complex web of businesses and assets, including the amount of oil that is available. Global oil reserves are at an 11-year low, by some estimates. That safety cushion is being eroded further each day the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East continues. Worse, it could take months for the oil market to return to normal after the conflict ends. With so much uncertainty, investors may want to err on the side of caution with these reliable dividend stocks.Oil industry insiders keep warning Wall Street that the impact of the Middle East conflict isn't being fully reflected in oil prices. That's the issue highlighted by the 11-year low in energy reserves. Investors don't seem to be taking notice, as oil prices rise and fall in response to news about the geopolitical conflict.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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