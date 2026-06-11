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11.06.2026 17:53:00
Global oil prices end near an 8-week low as Trump backs away from his threat of strikes on Iran
Oil prices climbed toward session highs Thursday after President Donald Trump threatened further strikes on Iran and said the U.S. would take control of the country’s oil and gas markets as well Kharg Island, its oil-export hub.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|88,59
|-0,54
|-0,61
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|86,27
|-1,44
|-1,64