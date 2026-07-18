|
18.07.2026 09:35:01
Global Oil Supply Is Being Squeezed From Two Directions at Once. Here Are the Best Energy Stocks to Buy.
A classic supply-side problem currently entangles the global oil market. The protracted conflict in Eastern Europe and the volatile, seesawing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have squeezed global crude oil supply. Crude oil prices have been at elevated levels since February, and experts conclude that this geopolitical premium isn’t just a headline driver anymore — it’s a fundamental regime shift.However, savvy investors will position themselves to take advantage of the unfolding situation. One of the best ways to make money is to recognize that oil companies generate significant free cash flow. In fact, investing in some of the best-known dividend-paying names in the oil and gas industry is not only an inflation hedge but also a potential path to wealth-generating opportunities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|88,36
|4,13
|4,90
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,49
|3,54
|4,48
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im Freitagshandel abwärts. Die Wall Street notierte mit negativen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.