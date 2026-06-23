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23.06.2026 20:00:00
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, or Dividend Stocks: What's the Best Safe-Haven Option Right Now?
Although the S&P 500 has been doing well this year and is up around 9% thus far, tracking the index may not be the safest-looking option given its heavy exposure to top tech stocks, such as Nvidia and other tech giants. For risk-averse investors, the need may be to find something safer to invest in, especially if you're worried about the direction of the economy and a tech bubble bursting in the near future.Gold, silver, Bitcoin, and dividend stocks all offer intriguing options for diversification. And investors have at times turned to these investments in an effort to reduce risk. But which one of these options is the best one today, if your goal is to find a quality, safe-haven investment to put your money into right now? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 077,21
|-33,07
|-0,80
|Silberpreis
|61,68
|-0,37
|-0,60