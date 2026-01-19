|
19.01.2026 18:13:40
Gold, silver prices jump to new records on Greenland dispute
Gold and silver prices jumped to all-time highs on Monday as concerns over a US-Europe trade war sparked by America’s efforts to take over Greenland drove investors toward the safe-haven metals.Spot gold surged nearly 2% to a record $4,690.79 per ounce during the early hours of trading, while spot silver seta new peak of $94.10 per ounce after rising by 5%.The gains extend the precious metals’ start-to-year rally, with gold now up by 6% since the start of 2026 and silver by 18%, breaking successive records along the way.Live Gold Price Chart and Real-Time UpdatesThe latest rally was fueled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats on several European nations including the UK, Germany and France after they resisted his plan to acquire Denmark’s Greenland. The US levies, which are set at 10% and expected to kick in next month, sparked fears of a damaging trade war between the Western powers.The US’s tariff threats over Greenland are “reminiscent of a mafia extortion racket,” said Peter Mallin-Jones, an analyst at Peel Hunt LLP. “The precious metal impact looks a reaction to a move away from US dollar assets and the potential inflationary impact of a trade war between the US and EU, let alone a chilling effect on economic activity.”Extended rallyTrump’s bid to annex Greenland has added further impetus to a record-breaking run over the past 12 months that has seen gold and silver end the year with their best performances since 1979. That rally extended into 2026 amid heightened geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence.A broader rotation into the metals complex, led by investors in China, has also supported the start-to-year rallies. Exchange-traded funds’ gold holdings jumped by more than 28 tons last week, the biggest increase since September, and have expanded in seven of the last eight weeks, according to Bloomberg.Many analysts expect the stunning gains to continue, with Citigroup last week forecasting that gold would reach $5,000 within three months and that silver would get to $100 an ounce.Record start to 2026 brings prospect of $5,000 gold price into view(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|94,58
|4,63
|5,15
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX schlussendlich tiefrot -- DAX letztlich knapp unter 25.000 Punkte -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Montagshandel statt. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.