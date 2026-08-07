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07.08.2026 14:14:00
Gold, silver prices surge as US economy sheds 23,000 jobs
Gold surged to a seven-week high and silver climbed even faster Friday after the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs in July, weakening the case for another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase.Comex December gold rose 2.3% to $4,401 an oz. by 10:03 a.m. in New York, its highest since mid-June. September silver jumped 3.6% to $63.85 an oz., also reaching a seven-week high. Gold remains about 21% below its late-January record near $5,600, while silver is nearly half below its $121.67 peak.US nonfarm payrolls fell by 23,000 in July, compared with expectations for an increase of about 80,000. June employment was revised down to a gain of 20,000 and May to 63,000, reducing the 12-month average to 34,000 jobs. The unemployment rate edged down to 4.1% as labour-force participation slipped to 61.4%, its lowest in more than five years.Live Gold Price Chart and Real-Time UpdatesThe report marked the first monthly payroll contraction since February and added evidence that the US labour market is losing momentum just as the Fed weighs persistent inflation against signs of weaker employment.Rates retreatInterest-rate markets repriced rapidly after the data, reducing expectations for a September Fed increase. Treasury yields fell following the report while US equity markets advanced.The reaction reversed some of the pressure that had weighed on precious metals as investors positioned for the possibility that stubborn inflation would force the Fed to keep monetary policy restrictive.Live Silver Price Chart and Real-Time UpdatesGold and silver typically benefit from expectations for lower interest rates because bullion pays no yield, making it relatively more attractive when returns on interest-bearing assets decline. Falling yields can also weigh on the US dollar, reducing the cost of metals for buyers using other currencies.The July employment report complicates the Fed’s next decision. Policymakers must now weigh inflation concerns against a labour market that recorded an outright decline in payrolls and weaker hiring in previous months.Miners rallyGold equities were already gaining before Friday’s employment shock.Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) closed Thursday 1.5% higher at $167.92 in New York, extending its weekly gain to nearly 14%. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) advanced 1.1% to $105.43, while Barrick Mining (NYSE: B; TSX: ABX) gained 0.8% to $41.37.The sharp bullion rally adds another tailwind for producers whose margins can expand disproportionately when metal prices rise faster than operating costs.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 342,26
|101,83
|2,40
|Silberpreis
|63,55
|2,04
|3,32
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