|
29.12.2025 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Have Gone Parabolic -- and the Primary Catalyst Behind This Move Isn't What You Think It Is
If you thought artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's hottest investment in 2025, you haven't been paying close enough attention to precious metals.Gold has skyrocketed by nearly 74% in 2025 to an all-time high of $4,562 per ounce (as of the close of trading on Dec. 26), representing its best annual performance since it rallied 126% in 1979. Meanwhile, silver has shone even brighter, with a year-to-date gain of 175%! Silver ended the Dec. 26 trading session just a stone's throw away from $80 per ounce. Gold and silver are also outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the trailing decade.Catalysts have been abundant for precious metals in recent years, leading to eye-popping gains in physical gold and silver, as well as the mining companies that produce these in-demand metals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|75,07
|-4,08
|-5,15