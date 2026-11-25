Gold’s next rally could expose a sharp deterioration in the value of the US dollar, economist and financial commentator Alasdair Macleod says.

Despite uncertainty over the timing of a rebound amid expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, Macleod sees the precious metal potentially reaching $8,000 per oz. within six months.

“It doesn’t mean that gold has gone up,” Macleod told MINING.COM host Devan Murugan on the latest Top of Mine episode. “It means the dollar has gone down. And this is the point which I think everybody misses.”

Macleod’s outlook challenges conventional investment thinking, particularly the tendency to view gold through the lens of interest rates rather than as a means of preserving wealth against currency depreciation.

For him, investors need to better understand gold and what it means to hold it.

“We live in this Keynesian world where the first reaction is you sell gold for whatever reason, like ‘rising interest rates is bad for gold because of the opportunity cost,’ or all this rubbish which actually just completely misunderstands what gold is,” he said.

Macleod sees that the problem is in the American market, where investors own little gold while we are on the verge of an ‘uncomfortable’ bear market in equities. A liquidity squeeze, he argues, could prompt indiscriminate asset selling.

“The basic message I have for everyone is the risk is in credit,” Macleod said. “Get out of credit, get into physical gold and be happy.”

Fed’s responsibility

Macleod said that he wouldn’t want to be in the Fed’s position, as that choice to raise interest rates will decide what is protected: either the dollar or the financial system.

“They will do whatever it takes to try and rescue the economy and rescue financial markets,” he said. “That becomes a priority, not protecting the dollar.”

Central bank intervention to ease liquidity pressures could come at the expense of confidence in the currency, Macleod warns.

“It’s their currency going down. And when people generally realize that, particularly the users of the currency, then the currency is finished.”

Watch the full episode here:

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