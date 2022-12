Gold eases as Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes next year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

GOLD prices inched down in early Asian hours on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve signalled to more interest rates hikes next year.Spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,806.11 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at US$1,817.80.The Fed will deliver more interest rate hikes next year, even as the US economy slips towards a possible recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation.