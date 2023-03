Gold eases on steady dollar; market focus on banking risks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

GOLD prices edged down on Monday as a steady US dollar made bullion less affordable for overseas buyers, while authorities attempted to assuage investor fears over a potential liquidity crisis in the global banking sector.Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,975.76 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,977.20.