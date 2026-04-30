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30.04.2026 16:00:00

Gold ETF Value Check: With Gold Down 8% Since the Iran War Began, Are GLD and IAU Fairly Valued at Current Levels?

Gold was hot until it wasn't. The commodity and bellwether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), tumbled immediately following the start of the war in Iran.More recently, there have been signs of momentum. Still, given the yellow metal's status as a safe harbor during times of market calamity, investors are wondering if the waters are still too choppy with these two ETFs.The golden lining (pun intended) is that the commodity and these ETFs may be undervalued today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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