Goldpreis
|
10.02.2023 18:35:15
Gold ETFs register $1.6bn in outflows during January - report
Global physically backed gold ETFs kicked off 2023 with net outflows of $1.6 billion in January and a 0.8% decline (26 tonnes) in total holdings to 3,446 tonnes, says the World Gold Council (WGC) in its latest monthly update.While the gold price witnessed its strongest January in a decade, registering a 6.1% gain, gold ETF outflows in Europe and Asia dwarfed positive demand in North America and other regions, the WGC data shows.North American funds likely benefited from gold’s strong price performance as the dollar weakened and interest rates stabilized, leading to $572 million (9 tonnes) of net inflows, according to the Council. In addition, positioning in the gold ETF options market may have been another contributor as most inflows occurred around monthly gold ETF options’ expiry date, it adds.In contrast, European funds saw outflows of $2.1 billion (33 tonnes) in January, extending their losing streak to nine months. Rising rates as European central banks catch up to the Fed, currency appreciation and strong local stock market performances may have diverted investors’ attention away from gold ETFs, the WGC says. This was particularly evident in the UK, where gold ETFs accounted for the lion’s share of the region’s negative flows ($1.3 billion, 21 tonnes).In Asia, Chinese funds witnessed outflows of $200 million (3 tonnes) during January, taking up the bulk of the region’s $246 million (4 tonnes) total. The CSI300 stock index’s 7% jump during the month and an appreciating CNY against the USD likely weakened investors’ appetite towards gold. Finally, funds in the other regions registered positive flows of $104 million (2 tonnes), the largest monthly tonnage increase since January 2021, mainly contributed by Turkey.Overall, collective gold ETF assets under management (AUM) increased by 5.3% to $213 billion by the end of the month, aided by the gold price increase despite outflows in tonnage terms.(Click here to view the detailed monthly WGC report)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 864,82
|3,39
|0,18
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.