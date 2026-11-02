Gold Fields clears major hurdle for Quebec’s Windfall gold mine

Gold Fields (NYSE, JSE: GFI) has received a key environmental authorization for its high-grade Windfall gold project in Quebec, clearing a major regulatory hurdle as the company prepares for a final investment decision.

The certificate, issued by Quebec’s Ministry of the Environment, confirms the project has completed its environmental and social impact assessment under the province’s Environment Quality Act. It allows construction to proceed subject to regulatory conditions, although Gold Fields must still secure a mining lease and secondary permits.

“Receiving the Certificate of Authorization for Windfall is a major milestone for Gold Fields and for one of Canada’s highest-grade development-stage gold projects,” CEO Mike Fraser said in the statement.

The approval brings Gold Fields closer to developing a mine expected to produce about 300,000 oz. of gold annually once fully ramped up. The company is targeting a final investment decision by February 2027, positioning Windfall as a potential long-life, low-cost operation in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

The authorization follows a setback in late September, when Gold Fields suspended underground development at Windfall after an exploration-work permit expired. The proposed $1.9-billion mine had also been awaiting separate provincial environmental approval.

Cree agreement

The authorization follows the June 2026 signing of the Uukiimau Agreement with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, the Cree Nation Government and the Grand Council of the Crees. The impact and benefit agreement establishes a framework for Indigenous participation and economic benefits from the development.

The environmental review involved several years of technical studies, community consultations and government assessments. Quebec’s Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (COMEX) examined the project, including through public hearings in Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Waswanipi in spring 2026.

“The Uukiimau Agreement and the Certificate of Authorization demonstrate how responsible mining can be advanced through respect, transparency and shared value creation,” Fraser said.

Windfall lies on the traditional territory of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, about 115 km by road east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. Windfall Mining Group, a wholly owned Gold Fields subsidiary, is developing the deposit.

Gold Fields acquired full ownership of Windfall in October 2024 through its C$2.16-billion takeover of Osisko Mining, following a C$300-million investment for an initial 50% stake in May 2023.

The project could generate employment, business opportunities for Indigenous and local companies, and broader economic benefits for the region. Its development will also test Gold Fields’ ability to translate regulatory approvals and community commitments into a commercially viable mining operation.

Construction outlook

Gold Fields plans to begin remobilizing personnel and equipment to Windfall shortly, with site operations, including underground activities, expected to resume progressively.

The company intends to finalize its execution plan before making a construction commitment. It expects to announce its investment decision alongside its provisional 2026 financial results by February 2027.

Despite the environmental approval, construction remains dependent on outstanding permits and the investment decision. Gold Fields must also complete its planning before advancing the project into full development.

Beyond the main deposit, Windfall offers district-scale exploration potential. Gold Fields controls approximately 2,500 sq. km in the Urban-Barry and Quévillon areas, where regional exploration is targeting additional gold discoveries.

The company sees opportunities to expand the mineral inventory along strike and at depth, potentially extending the operation’s life beyond its initial development plan.

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