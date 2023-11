GOLD Fields said it was taking longer than expected to conclude an agreement to form a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti on adjacent mines in Ghana.The deal – announced in March and aimed at operating AngloGold’s Iduapriem mine and Gold Fields’ neighbouring Tarkwa mine as a single operation – requires the support of the Ghanaian government.It is envisaged that Ghana’s government will take a 10% stake in the joint venture diluting Gold Fields and AngloGold to 60% and 30% respectively.Martin Preece, interim CEO of Gold Fields, said today discussions with the Ghana government were continuing but progress had “been slower than expected”.A $3bn credit agreement between the Ghanaian government and the International Monetary Fund in May had helped ease its worst economic crisis in a generation. But pressures still exist.Presenting the country’s budget speech earlier this week, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said an in-principle agreement to restructure additional debt with Ghana’s official bilateral creditors would soon be formalised, according to Reuters.Total public debt has swelled to around 100% of gross domestic product, food inflation is still above 40% and interest rates are at record highs.The post Gold Fields says progress “slower than expected” on AngloGold JV appeared first on Miningmx. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel