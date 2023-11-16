16.11.2023 08:57:21

Gold Fields says progress “slower than expected” on AngloGold JV

GOLD Fields said it was taking longer than expected to conclude an agreement to form a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti on adjacent mines in Ghana.The deal – announced in March and aimed at operating AngloGold’s Iduapriem mine and Gold Fields’ neighbouring Tarkwa mine as a single operation – requires the support of the Ghanaian government.It is envisaged that Ghana’s government will take a 10% stake in the joint venture diluting Gold Fields and AngloGold to 60% and 30% respectively.Martin Preece, interim CEO of Gold Fields, said today discussions with the Ghana government were continuing but progress had “been slower than expected”.A $3bn credit agreement between the Ghanaian government and the International Monetary Fund in May had helped ease its worst economic crisis in a generation. But pressures still exist.Presenting the country’s budget speech earlier this week, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said an in-principle agreement to restructure additional debt with Ghana’s official bilateral creditors would soon be formalised, according to Reuters.Total public debt has swelled to around 100% of gross domestic product, food inflation is still above 40% and interest rates are at record highs.The post Gold Fields says progress “slower than expected” on AngloGold JV appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

