GOLD Fields is to continue seeking new production but the focus is on “incremental growth” rather than blockbuster merger and acquisition deals, said Martin Preece, acting CEO of the Johannesburg-headquartered company.“We will continue to conduct analysis on the alternatives, which, to the extent that they involve potential M&A, are more focused on incremental growth and/or regional, rather than transformational, transactions,” said Martin Preece, interim CEO of Gold Fields.He was commenting on the firm’s operating and financial results today in which attributable profit for the 12 months ended December 31 came in at $711m or 80 US cents a share compared to $789.3m or 89 US cents/share in the previous financial year.After producing 601,000 ounces in the December quarter (2021: 597,000 oz) full year production totalled 2.39 million oz compared to 2.34 million oz. All in sustaining costs rose to $1,105 per ounce compared to $1,063/oz in 2021.The company declared a final dividend of 445 South African cents a share which resulted in a total dividend payment declaration for the 12 month period of 745 SA cents a share.On May 31, Gold Fields bid $6.7bn for Yamana Gold, a Toronto-listed gold producer with assets in Canada and South America. But Gold Fields’ hopes were dashed when a rival offer from Agnico-Eagle and Pan American Silver in November was preferred by Yamana.The disappointment resulted in the resignation of CEO Chris Griffith who had been with the company for two years. Gold Fields said Griffith’s departure was so the company “could move forward”.Gold Fields’ production of about 2.3 to 2.4 million oz a year increases to 2.7/2.8 million ounces with the commissioning of its Salares Norte mine in Chile but declines steeply after returning output to its current level by 2030. The post Gold Fields seeking “incremental growth” after Yamana failure, says interim CEO appeared first on Miningmx.