GOLD Fields gold project in Chile, Salares Norte is facing a capital expenditure overrun of up seven per cent owing to inflation, said Chris Griffith, CEO of the gold producer.Commenting in Gold Fields’ first quarter production update, Griffith said inflation had been a greater factor in the company’s accounts than expected.“Given the elevated level of inflation, the contingency that was built into the capex forecast has started to be eroded,” said Griffith. “Should inflation continue at current levels, we expect the overall project capex to be 5-7% higher than expected,” he said.Salares Norte carries a capital expenditure bill of some $860m. Once developed, the mine will produce average annual production of 450,000 ounces of gold equivalent over the first seven years.Inflation was forecast to be 8.9% in Chile compared to Gold Fields’ February forecast of inflation of 2.7%.A similar picture emerged at some of the other regions in which Gold Fields operates such as Peru where inflation as of April was forecast to be 10.5% compared to a previous forecast of 6.8%. For Ghana, inflation is now forecast at 12.2% compared to a forecast of 10.9% in February.“While we expected the mining sector to be challenged by high inflation at the start of the year, the impact has been worse than initially expected,” said Griffith in his first quarter commentary. “High commodity prices have driven inflation in energy costs; logistics and consumables,” he said.From a group perspective, all in sustaining costs for the quarter totalled $1,150/oz, an increase of seven percent year on year but nine percent compared to the fourth quarter. All in costs were 6% higher year on year as project capital at Salares Norte continued. The mine is roughly 70% complete as of end-quarter. The post Gold Fields warns of capital overrun at $860m Salares Norte as inflation exceeds forecast appeared first on Miningmx.