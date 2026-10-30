Gold Just Dipped Below $4,000 Per Ounce. Is It Time to Buy the SPDR Gold ETF?

Gold is one of the world's oldest stores of value. It's still legal tender in many U.S. states to this day, but you probably won't find anybody trading it for gas or groceries given its ability to deliver consistent returns.

Gold soared to an all-time high of $5,400 per ounce at the start of 2026, but it's currently in the throes of a correction and briefly dipped below $4,000 on Oct. 24 for the first time since July. Conventional wisdom suggests the shiny yellow metal should be soaring right now given the persistent rise in inflation, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the economic uncertainty caused by artificial intelligence.

Therefore, should investors take this opportunity to buy the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that directly tracks gold's performance?

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