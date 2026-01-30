|
30.01.2026 02:00:00
Gold Just Passed $5,000 an Ounce. Should You Invest?
The price of gold topped $5,000 per ounce for the first time ever this past week -- reach as high as $5,300. That's an increase of more than 20% so far in 2026 and 180% over the past five years.The precious metal's current rise began soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022 and the U.S. froze Russia's foreign exchange reserves. Spooked by that sanction, the central banks of many countries, including Russia, China, and India, began massive purchases of gold in order to diversify away from the dollar -- and minimize the ability of the U.S. to weaponize the greenback.Central banks were reportedly buying 80 metric tons of gold a month in 2025, and Goldman Sachs forecasts that buying will average 60 metric tons a month this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 865,35
|-514,81
|-9,57
